Snow falls in Florida as winter storm hits area

More
Schools in Tallahassee, Florida, closed ahead of snowfall as a winter storm bears down on the southeast.
3:00 | 01/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snow falls in Florida as winter storm hits area
A. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52118667,"title":"Snow falls in Florida as winter storm hits area","duration":"3:00","description":"Schools in Tallahassee, Florida, closed ahead of snowfall as a winter storm bears down on the southeast. ","url":"/US/video/snow-falls-florida-winter-storm-hits-area-52118667","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.