The snow fort of Manhattan

More
When a "bomb cyclone" blankets your balcony with heavy snow, what do you do? Build a massive snow fort, of course! Watch our intrepid producer do just that in the middle of New York City.
3:00 | 01/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The snow fort of Manhattan
That Bob cycle last night my wife is killing me shovel the deck here about two feet of snow on our deck thing I have yet to hear her op Ed have a little fun at it and then make a massive. It's no war. We're skin grown taller cardinal would give him throws out war deep. My wife is still asleep then ask. I'm out here in freezing cold. I'm inside the fourth putting the final touches on court codecs. No partisan. Complete of course until it. There's. Need to get away. In and out of this thing. It is authenticated. All there. Steve nice Doug gotten him the tunnel crowd. It's. Little midnight snack okay. Us. Car. Think about what my snowboard on air in B and around kids stay here got a nice. I chairs gonna have branches get you there and entries at a five plus law. The prime my wife and sleep in this whole time I've been built in the sport she that he writing manner thank you are Quaker. I've flake. There's my wife coming out to see it. How you like four count eight here. They died. Yeah. Flattening and stuff or completions and hot shots. Try to fill in those. Founder. Yes I'm Jacquelyn that you are million dollars here indeed stillborn. Manhattan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52203999,"title":"The snow fort of Manhattan","duration":"3:00","description":"When a \"bomb cyclone\" blankets your balcony with heavy snow, what do you do? Build a massive snow fort, of course! Watch our intrepid producer do just that in the middle of New York City.","url":"/US/video/snow-fort-manhattan-52203999","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.