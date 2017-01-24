Snowblower Clears Sierra Snow in Lake Tahoe

More
SNOW PROBLEM: Time lapse video shows snow blower clearing a road from approximately ten feet of snow in California's Sierra Mountains.
1:00 | 01/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snowblower Clears Sierra Snow in Lake Tahoe
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45013898,"title":"Snowblower Clears Sierra Snow in Lake Tahoe","duration":"1:00","description":"SNOW PROBLEM: Time lapse video shows snow blower clearing a road from approximately ten feet of snow in California's Sierra Mountains.","url":"/US/video/snowblower-clears-sierra-snow-lake-tahoe-45013898","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.