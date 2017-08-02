Transcript for Soccer Ball Salvaged From Challenger Blast Makes it Into Space After 31 Years

How 1986 when Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after launch those tragic a few things somehow survived this soccer ball among them signed by the members of the band varsity and junior varsity soccer teams at Clear Lake high school. Carried aboard by astronaut Ellison and his Duca whose daughter played soccer at the school Stephen Peter was also among them without via. Neat idea to get all the kids to sign an after the honest look at family got the ball back from NASA they gave it to the school and it's been on display ever cents. Until astronaut Shane Kimbrough whose daughter now attends Clear Lake high. Asked the school that would want to send anything up. He launched to the space station in October and just last week posted this pick the ball finally Vince. Makes high. Immediately broke down in tears my I mean it's almost indescribable Jarrett Shriver is now head soccer coach at Clear Lake he's long been friends with the visit family and knows what this means to them and it's both wonderful. Ands. Really emotional at the same time. Janelle on his Duca still lives in the area she issued a brief statement reading in part. The soccer ball in many ways has continued the mission my father embarked on so many years ago it has continued to travel and explore space while inspiring so many through its history I am grateful for the memories and future of this one special item. That touched my dad and me along with so many others countered I heading down arrange. Even if the challenger seven never were able to get to space. At least now a small part of what was carried on their mission hats and probably now down.

