-
Now Playing: Easter toys for the upcoming holiday
-
Now Playing: 1 thing you need for a Made in America Easter
-
Now Playing: Pope celebrating Easter Mass
-
Now Playing: Prince Charles calls for end to religious persecution in 1st Easter message
-
Now Playing: Soldier returns and surprises his daughter at daycare
-
Now Playing: Returning soldier surprises wife during photo shoot
-
Now Playing: Boy Unwraps Soldier Dad in Wrapped Present for Ultimate Surprise Homecoming
-
Now Playing: Stranger buys soldier's $350 ticket home to see his family for Memorial Day
-
Now Playing: Marine shocks mom with surprise visit home
-
Now Playing: Soldier surprises daughters after returning home from deployment in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Mom and daughter rescue high school student from kidnap attempt
-
Now Playing: Easter snow slams its way across the country
-
Now Playing: Police vehicle knocks down elderly protestor during rally for Stephon Clark
-
Now Playing: Delta Airlines plane makes emergency landing minutes after takeoff
-
Now Playing: Teacher protests for better pay gains momentum across the country
-
Now Playing: Out of control Chinese space station expected to fall to Earth within several hours
-
Now Playing: Teacher gifts oversized Easter baskets to each fifth-grade student at his school
-
Now Playing: Protests erupt after shooting of unarmed black man by Sacramento police
-
Now Playing: Massive Chinese space station to land somewhere on Earth
-
Now Playing: Tesla says vehicle in deadly crash was on Autopilot