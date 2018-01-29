Soldier's Jeep erupts in flames

A Tacoma, Washington, soldier was shocked when his brand new 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk erupted in flames Saturday evening.
Investigation is underway into why a soldier's brand new Jeep Cherokee burst into flames on a military base in Washington State. Staff Sargent Joseph Lewis says he electronic dashboard stopped working and the vehicle stalled. And that's when he saw flame between the dashboard and the hood within seconds the vehicle was engulfed. Lewis escaped unharmed he says he bought the Jeep just three weeks ago we turn.

