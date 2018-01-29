Transcript for Soldier's Jeep erupts in flames

Investigation is underway into why a soldier's brand new Jeep Cherokee burst into flames on a military base in Washington State. Staff Sargent Joseph Lewis says he electronic dashboard stopped working and the vehicle stalled. And that's when he saw flame between the dashboard and the hood within seconds the vehicle was engulfed. Lewis escaped unharmed he says he bought the Jeep just three weeks ago we turn.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.