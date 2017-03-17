What's the name of the song Charles Manson wrote & shared with his friend Dennis Wilson of the Beach Boys?

The Beach Boys recorded the song, "Never Learn Not to Love," a song originally written by Manson under a different title.
1:19 | 03/17/17

Transcript for What's the name of the song Charles Manson wrote & shared with his friend Dennis Wilson of the Beach Boys?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

