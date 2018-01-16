Transcript for 4 South Carolina officers shot during domestic violence investigation

At 10:20 PM. The first officer arrived on scene. That's on the suspect Christian. Thomas McCall. Or seven years old Hedrick has been reported to have assaulted a female. He ran from the home wrong foot. You're county sheriff's office canine units were called sentencing to track the suspect. Shortly after that we track canine training began the suspect fired shots. At the canine unit hitting one of the officers. The Bloodhound was not injured has been you've you've been asking. With assistance from surrounding agencies. We began actively searching for the suspect. Approximately 3:30 this morning. During that search shots were fired again. At that three more officers were. One was a York police department officer. Who's a member of York and sheriff's office swat team. Two or what your pain sheriff's office deputies who are also members of our swat team. And as you New York thanks sheriff's canine officer. Was also. He was taken to the hospital. Two officers were taken to scenes he made in Charlotte and I air one by ground. I want out of the four officers is out of surgery and in recovery this time. The others. Are at some point. In surgery. Other waiting surgery. Or in the middle of surgery. At this time. One officer was critically wounded. In his situation is very critical at this. And that's all I could tell you about his condition. However. We really could use your thoughts and prayers. From members of community. Four adults and his family and all the members of New York shares office. The suspect Chris its top Christian Thomas McCall. Was also taken into custody. He sustained gunshot wounds. And was taken to the hospital he is also at sea and see me in Charlotte. In surgery.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.