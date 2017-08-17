Transcript for Special counsel's Russia probe loses top FBI investigator

There's a major shake up major staff shake up on the special counsel to Russia probe ABC news has learned that Peters does knock the man tapped by Robert Mueller to lead the probe has left. The unexpected departure comes as the investigation appeared to be intensifying. The veteran counterintelligence investigator is now working with the FBI's human resources department. It's unclear why he left or if the move was voluntary.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.