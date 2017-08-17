Special counsel's Russia probe loses top FBI investigator

One of the FBI's top investigators, tapped by special counsel Robert Mueller just weeks ago to help lead the probe of Russian meddling in last year's presidential election, has left Mueller's team, sources tell ABC News.
0:22 | 08/17/17

There's a major shake up major staff shake up on the special counsel to Russia probe ABC news has learned that Peters does knock the man tapped by Robert Mueller to lead the probe has left. The unexpected departure comes as the investigation appeared to be intensifying. The veteran counterintelligence investigator is now working with the FBI's human resources department. It's unclear why he left or if the move was voluntary.

{"id":49269389,"title":"Special counsel's Russia probe loses top FBI investigator","duration":"0:22","description":"One of the FBI's top investigators, tapped by special counsel Robert Mueller just weeks ago to help lead the probe of Russian meddling in last year's presidential election, has left Mueller's team, sources tell ABC News.","url":"/US/video/special-counsels-russia-probe-loses-top-fbi-investigator-49269389","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
