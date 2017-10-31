Deadly truck terror attack in New York City

A man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial in New York City and mowed down people Tuesday, killing at least eight and injuring several others.
9:05 | 10/31/17

Deadly truck terror attack in New York City

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

