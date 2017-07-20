SPECIAL REPORT: OJ Simpson parole hearing

More
Simpson is in prison for an armed robbery in 2007 in Las Vegas.
17:37 | 07/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for SPECIAL REPORT: OJ Simpson parole hearing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48754992,"title":"SPECIAL REPORT: OJ Simpson parole hearing","duration":"17:37","description":"Simpson is in prison for an armed robbery in 2007 in Las Vegas.","url":"/US/video/special-report-oj-simpson-parole-hearing-48754992","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.