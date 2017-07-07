-
Now Playing: Elementary-school bus driver crochets toys for each kid on her route
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars' vs. 'Star Trek' argument ends in assault, arrest
-
Now Playing: 16-year-old saves life of restaurant patron 2nd day on job
-
Now Playing: Woman accused of killing her children, husband poses for pictures at court appearance
-
Now Playing: Whale trapped in Cape Cod harbor
-
Now Playing: South Carolina youth soccer officials asks parents to remain silent during games
-
Now Playing: Georgia woman fatally stabs husband, 4 children, police say
-
Now Playing: YouTube star Karina Garcia shares slime-making tips live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Hackers target US nuclear power plants
-
Now Playing: Ohio couple expands their family by adopting 6 children
-
Now Playing: First baby girl born to family in 137 years gets billboard birth announcement
-
Now Playing: Inside look at the Gianni Versace murder
-
Now Playing: Runner comes face-to-face with bears in Maine
-
Now Playing: Planes diverted after onboard security incidents
-
Now Playing: NJ Transit train derails at NYC's Penn Station
-
Now Playing: Delta flight returns to Seattle after passenger assaults flight attendant, injuring 2
-
Now Playing: New developments in killing of veteran New York City police officer
-
Now Playing: Inside the chaos of a burning passenger plane and a terrifying evacuation
-
Now Playing: United Airlines forces 2-year-old from his paid seat
-
Now Playing: Officials warn about the dangers of hot cars