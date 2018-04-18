Transcript for Starbucks 911 arrest audio released

Robert says it will close more than 8000 stores across the country for several hours next month. To train employees about racial bias it's in response to the arrest of two black men for trespassing at a Philadelphia store. As they waited for their friend. A Starbucks calls the incident regrettable and says a manager never intended for them to be arrested her call the 911 though has now been released. You have become my cat they're refusing to make a purchase Sunday. The manager who has now left the company reportedly told a local knees website that a corporate policy for Starbucks. In that area bands loitering and management has discretion to enforce the policy should point out the one day closure will cost Starbucks twelve million dollars.

