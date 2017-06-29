Transcript for Starbucks worker goes missing while on break

Just today investigators were in Wake Forest visiting the shell station. Alison copes roommates say the last activity on her bank account was at a shell station and wait forced about an hour after she disappeared. There are three shell stations in that town clerks and each one tell Eyewitness News police search surveillance video and electronic records but found nothing. Copes closest friends fear her good nature may have gotten her in trouble. He's always there for you should never turned back on Justin Ferrell and circus and ski live with Coke but the how she owns in north Raleigh both were relieved to hear the FBI and Raleigh police are now assisting in the case but they're baffled by the lack of clues about what happened to the 24 year old. After she took a break from her job at the Starbucks at RD use terminal two Monday afternoon. She left behind her cellphone and purse it was a long before IP was used to give her a white Ford Fusion out of a nearby employee parking lot. Her friends say they were told there's no surveillance camera a lot so no one knows who was driving the car they say the only video is of her leaving terminal to. They said. Tests that she went down you're like the bottom to Wear it. They normally take the trash which is not a normal like route turner. Weird Kaczynski is using social media to try to organize a physical search for Coke and Ferrell made an impassioned plea for her return. If she is out there just wanted to reach around saying she's okay. You know if somebody has or just want to end you know just a return on bags we turn our back to us.

