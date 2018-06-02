Transcript for State trooper rescues newborn in respiratory distress

Sheets turned over spit up. Heavy mucus and she started to suffocate. So we flipped over and started patting her back and I merely called 91. That's the dad new Jersey state trooper Robert Meyer was not only off duty. He was asleep after a night shift we found out that Elizabeth a two week old baby needed emergency help for houses away. She wasn't breathing and no one had used a suction bulb yet detected. Pattern of actually wasn't wasn't doing anything I asked if anybody had any kind of suction that ideally used to. Clear Airways luckily the debt did have one. I saw him flying out of the house the front door no shoes on just you know with but one bed clothes on. The neighbors are so proud of their trooper talk about everything going right for this little baby not only did a state trooper live just four houses down. But he says he just had a little boy who was born prematurely so that knowledge that medical knowledge was added to his regular training. While she's feeding she she found it and it was bonding you can say got caught in the her nose and throat we saw a lot of begin suction they're all small Eli complications. Baby Elizabeth was taken to the hospital and checked out and is doing fine he is as though this never happened. So apparently she has no cold it was as big mucus. Obviously the sun is shining even brighter today the family is extremely grateful we owe so much to him sell we want to make sure we. Sort of reward him well in Piscataway New Jersey Michelle Charles worth channel seven Eyewitness News.

