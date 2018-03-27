Transcript for State trooper on being struck by driver: 'I flew'

I am grateful to be here ungrateful two. Have the friends that I. In the family there so supportive. The driver came and saw me here at the hospital. Once again she she came up while I was laying on the road in this and was. Kind of in hysterics and was very apologetic. And she's she's got to be vilified. She did make a mistake and I think she's learned from it and very grateful she came with her some are passengers to come and see me rob me some flowers. And she's she made a mistake. I hope no ill will towards her and if anybody should be upset should be me or my family but we're not and I watch the video I had no idea. That it was hard and that. I flew.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.