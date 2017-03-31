Transcript for State troopers fatally shoot man at NJ Turnpike rest stop

A deadly police shooting on a ramp to the New Jersey Turnpike. Good evening news at 6 o'clock a list and I'm Bill Ritter the suspect pulled over my new Jersey state troopers details are sketchy at this hour body ended up shot and killed. What we know is that his body was laying next to a smashed up pick up truck you can see in this video happen in the southbound of the New Jersey Turnpike entrance. To be Molly Pitcher service area in cranberry township. There's your treasury general's office now taking over this investigation that's day irregular for police shootings in New Jersey are as usual for injured workers live of the scene with our lead story. Venture. As I bill and just a few minutes ago the state attorney general's office confirm to Eyewitness News of the motorist was shot and killed behind the wheel. Of his pickup truck the trooper who fired the fatal shot here. Was not injured now the best vantage point. For the shooting scene is high in the sky above it news copter seven. You can see the white sheet where the motorist. Has been killed alongside the pick up truck that as was pointed out had crashed. Into the Jersey barrier to this happened around 3 o'clock this afternoon the turnpike southbound near exit eight the Molly Pitcher service area. No we do not yet know the circumstances what led up to this shooting. Whether the motorist was armed or not. Could not be confirmed late this afternoon and we do not yet know how many shots were fired here we can say. That no one else was injured the shooting scene has been sealed off this investigation. As bill said being let out by the state attorney general's office. Which is routine in police involved shootings here in the state of New Jersey the rest area itself remains open. And traffic is moving past the shooting scene here southbound on the Jersey turnpike.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.