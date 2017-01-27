Now Playing: State Troopers Rescue Dozens of Puppies From Overturned Van

Now Playing: Wife of Falcons Player Who Watched Playoffs in Labor Says Baby Will Attend Super Bowl

Now Playing: Chicago Residents Train to Help Trauma Victims Amid Rising Violence

Now Playing: Sandra Lee Shares Delicious Game Day Eats Live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: 'The Great Kindness Challenge' Update

Now Playing: NFL Players Play Dodge Ball at Pro Bowl Event

Now Playing: New Jersey to Offer Baby Boxes for New Parents

Now Playing: United Airlines Flight Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Now Playing: Protesters Gather in DC for March for Life

Now Playing: Suspect in Florida Airport Shooting Indicted on 22 Counts

Now Playing: No Injuries As Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Nashville

Now Playing: New Footage Released in the Controversial Police Takedown in Fort Worth

Now Playing: Thousands of Dollars in Tax Credits You May Be Missing

Now Playing: Index: Live Power Lines Fall on Traffic in Sacramento

Now Playing: Good Samaritans Save Runner's Life During Florida Half-Marathon

Now Playing: Possible Serial Killer Uncovered in New Hampshire

Now Playing: Mom's Last Wish Comes True as Son Gets Gift of Hearing

Now Playing: Abortion Opponents to March in D.C.

Now Playing: Doomsday Clock Moves Closer to Midnight, in Part Because of Trump, Scientists Announce