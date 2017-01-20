Transcript for First Steps for the New Trump Administration After Inauguration

So so Rick. I didn't mean asking him what you used earlier Monday is considered by president to be its first full day of work at but he's gonna. Put things in motion do we know what's on the agenda for money what's he gonna do. We know what he said and. Among the things he said he would do on day one is repeal obamacare and immediately end all immigration from Muslim countries extreme betting that he's talked so much about start. Be working on the border wall that's one I'm looking at because there's quite a lot you can do with executive actions it's moving money around that's already been set aside by congress so. You can meet the border wall begin to happen there are typically some executive orders that happened around for instance abortion rights around the world that. Kind of flip flopped face on a Democrat or Republican so there's a lot of sort of procedural things he's done a long list of major priority items that he said would happen right away. And when he starts to put pen to paper you start to see the bureaucracy. World into action to patent and the present. And a positive second coming in with and held with a cheaper moment. Still the jam and there's our new president and our new First Lady. Taking their seats next that is an Oakland man. And missed some other children. There was their children the whole family they've been. On display all day today. I. A pretty good night and canoe. Remains of this inaugural parade streaming by his window. He'll also be attending free inaugural balls tonight. Rick good question Laurie Amy Holmes here. You've covered previous inaugurations. How does this compare I remember a president Obama's election. And his inauguration in 2009 and Washington DC was just in a state of complete. Euphoria but balance those extra aren't that was exceptional this kind of more like. President Bush and then previous inauguration. The numbers are down there's no way around it I think you'd be I think ultimately they'll be fewer people fewer than 2001. I think you take that away and I was struck by how traditional this parade field this is feels like a moment of normal. In that area abnormal time that history has been nothing predictable about this entire. A transition and now this new president so I feel like it's played out of about according to to what you expect. The protests have been on usual to speed the kind of violence that we're seeing just a few blocks away but it seems like. Police have done a good job. That compact space hasn't fortunately spilled its of this this day of pomp and and that just. Do you do you agree with us that Barron trump has emerged as the start today so break seen smiling and how of his dad. Yeah that's all he he's out there waving and walking right alongside an and I think that's I think that's terrific in the country's gonna get to know this family and and of course that we living right there right there in the White House at some point after he finishes school yours and fun to see him out there. And we will it Dalton agency pressed to. To observe the interactions today between the new president and congressional leaders Mitch McConnell. Paul Ryan what do you. Knew you wrote a memo in internal memo about. Since some of the themes for this inauguration for. For those of us on air scientific gators did did. Know about think about Oregon in the air what do you have waited at working relationship is likely that they view him and enthusiasm and wariness. Yeah I think it's trust but verify that made each hospital also attic a little bit about what's down the road they look they think. They generally on the Republican side he's gonna move things in their direction. But they're very frank in saying we don't really know how conservative he's going to be atop the one senators that it can stop South Carolina. It's only the other day that you know conservatives. Have to be prepared to be disappointed by probably as much as liberals are. Because he's not ideological. So there's going to be a honeymoon is going to be a period of them pulling in the same direction repealing obamacare for instance. When the robbers could hit the road is going to be where he pushes something that frankly isn't isn't ideological. It's gonna have more Democrats than Republicans and Mitch McConnell of Paul Ryan but they're gonna get it bubble you're not happen. Prepare for that possibility. Thank you mentioned earlier after listening to his inaugural address about. How it was still sort of in campaign mode it was very assertive combative at some point we were talking earlier about. But seem to be shot across about representative John Lewis saying. The line about all talk and no action will be tolerated anymore. I wonder how do you think this will can eat this stain it moving Ford is that just the way. President trump engages. Moving forward it's always going to be combative it's always going to be in campaign. The way he communicates with the public has the potentially transformational. In in politics he has a direct line. To his voters to his supporters and bait if he could push the levers of government push members of congress in different directions. We haven't seen that dynamic he could tweak. And thousands of people are gonna call congressional offices that it's gonna scare members. Very very much to the court they had an advocate he was they've always known that this popular presidents. This guy has the potential vote to change the calculus. And I think if he continues to use that part of the bully pulpit to go out all out individual members he's going to be potentially affected in different ways but he's also going to be a lot of and it. And how much are the folks on the hill and want to pull for a guy it's blowing them up on player suffered. Sample Rick went at it now president trump tweeted. The calling Chuck Schumer a clown. Judy that senator Schumer took that in stride that that's how trying to pass to talk in order to appeal to his constituents and it's based or that it's potentially. Destructive war with native destruct about his relationship to be able to collaborate and reach across the aisle. I think it. This stage being called a name on Twitter at by president trump isn't working badge of honor and anything else and I don't tell us I have nothing good. It is he's just what you get with him I mean look. Some members of congress there isn't some presidents go hand out. They'll hand out little. Clarkson and White House visitation I think we'll see some of that from president trump one of these he's gonna do is make fun of his political opponents on where and you just have to recognize that that's. Part of this. Does it affect working relationships or but I think. You know after he's gone out and attacked opponents and we mediated the locker off look at Hillary and lions and it will Marko and all it. Low energy jab you know this is what he does to people and you're gonna have to either adjust to that he's going to be the president of warriors and he's an after work a little Marco he's gonna have to work with lion ten. It you need those votes who have affirmative advocates confirm his appointments this is this is the new normal in Washington and I don't think they're gonna take it personally to act network with a guy. Who says this about. Right but in the case of Marco Rubio we saw that the senator gave Rex Tillerson up pretty tough time in that hearing so maybe there's a relationship there that doesn't meet. A little bit of work by this new president. And I think he's actually can be very good relationship whatever rubio doesn't tell us and that's a big question now I don't think. Everyone is clear what rubio is doing with Phillips and the vote on the nomination committee gonna come just on Monday. But I think more broadly. You realize that this is a guy that his being a salesman for his entire life. He knows how to flatter people he knows how to. Give you a sense of being close of the presidency. He he loves a defeat of the phone and chat with people I've heard from many members of congress who can still call him directly. They marvel at the fact that he actually answers the phone himself. That maybe hasn't changed at some point but for now it's pretty effective Barack Obama was so isolated from even members a congress in his own party. Joseph mansion that the democratic senator from West Virginia said he's already had more contact with president prophet president elect. And he did under the entire eight years of President Obama got some of his own party so that's a that's another potential game game. Striking.

