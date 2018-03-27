What is a 'Stop The Bleed' kit?

More
Basic kits include tourniquets, pressure dressings and gauge bandages.
0:42 | 03/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What is a 'Stop The Bleed' kit?
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54041352,"title":"What is a 'Stop The Bleed' kit?","duration":"0:42","description":"Basic kits include tourniquets, pressure dressings and gauge bandages.","url":"/US/video/stop-bleed-kit-54041352","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.