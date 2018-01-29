Storm could bring snow, bitter cold to parts of Northeast

Harsh weather is forecast to return to the eastern half of the country.
0:33 | 01/29/18

Comments
Transcript for Storm could bring snow, bitter cold to parts of Northeast
The southeast displacing facing excuse me a flood threat after couple days of heavy rains the areas facing the most danger. Run from the Florida Panhandle up to the coasts of the Carolinas that system. Moves toward the eastern seaboard overnight some spots could see up to two inches. Winter returns to the eastern half of the US over the next few days the mild weekend temperatures will give way to more seasonable highs. In the forties and thirties meanwhile dry an unseasonably warm weather is bringing fire warnings in Southern California no rain. Is expected in that area until the next week at the earliest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

