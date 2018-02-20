Transcript for Stranger organizes vigil for missing 5-year-old

Lucas Hernandez's parents held candles and prayed for their son safe return the vigil organized by a stranger. Something that means a lot to the child's family. We pray to you father that you bring Lucas home safe and healthy today. We pray that you'll give peace to his family. Lucas' father Jonathan Hernandez spoke with us off camera expressing his thanks for the community. He says it's good to see people in the community treating Lucas like he's there around. He says he's thankful for the support and like everything wants his son to come home. You just can't help her forum. Kim Elam organize the vigil being that we can't get out we can't go helped search. This says. The next best way she's gone through the heartache of losing her nephew at a young age which is why she was motivated to show lucas' family support. We believe you know and love Lucas and that he is a child a few hours. We also believe that you know where he is at this moment. Even though it's been three days the group is continuing to hold out hope. That the five year old will be with his family again. Our prayers that you'll comfort him. Be present with him in keep him safe.

