Transcript for Strong tornadoes possible in central US; warmup arrives on East Coast

And back here in this country time now first take a look at your weather for this Tuesday morning. A severe dust storm is blamed for causing two massive pile ups on interstate eighty in Nebraska. More than thirty vehicles involved one person was killed and today more severe weather is likely across parts of Nebraska Kansas Iowa. Even Missouri with damaging winds and likely. The large hail possible a look at today's high temperatures Kansas City should be around eighty the same as Detroit and Atlanta Washington Chicago Miami. Could top the eighties as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.