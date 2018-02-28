Transcript for Student discharges officer's gun at Minnesota school

The police say the officer's gun was fired right inside this gymnasium and harmony learning center. While the officer was sitting on a bench visiting with several students. Maplewood police tell us the little boy somehow got his finger on the trigger while the officer's weapon was still in its holster. Firing a gun shot into the floor what's your reaction to what happened. Is bizarre at a Mohamad takes night courses at poverty and says one of the shooting is a little unnerving it would be. The cubs should be more responsible and in watching his surroundings. And keep thinking it's safe from the north Saint Paul Maplewood oak hill school districts as 47 special needs students from K to twelve go to school here. And the superintendent in this message to parents says safety is their top concern quote at the time of the incident to adult staff members. And four students were in the gym the officer and school staff quickly assessed each student and verified there were no injuries.

