Now Playing: Search Resumes for Plane With 6 on Board That Disappeared Over Lake Erie

Now Playing: 2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Rapper Meek Mill Concert in Connecticut

Now Playing: Silent March in Downtown Chicago Against Violence

Now Playing: Man Survives 30 Hours in Mountains After Getting Lost Snowshoeing

Now Playing: Manhunt in NYC for Escaped Prisoner Still Wearing Shackles

Now Playing: Moose Runs Alongside Car on Montana Highway

Now Playing: Retrial for Former North Charleston Officer Michael Slager Scheduled for March

Now Playing: Convoy of Vehicles Seen Leaving Russian Embassy Compound in Maryland

Now Playing: 1 Dead After Fall From Colorado Chairlift: Police

Now Playing: Texas Cop Orders Teen to Do Push-Ups Over Suspected Pot Smoking

Now Playing: Officer Trying to Arrest Suspect Shot by Fellow Officer

Now Playing: Customers Wait in Line for Final Pastrami Sandwiches at NY Carnegie Deli

Now Playing: Man Claims Police Brutality After Body Cam Shows Officer Pushing Him

Now Playing: Major Snowstorm Headed for Northeast

Now Playing: 3 Teens Rescued From Capsized Boat off Florida Keys

Now Playing: Missing Great-Grandmother, Child Found Alive in Virginia

Now Playing: Sledgehammer-Wielding Man Steals Thousands in Jewelry From Kohl's

Now Playing: Video Appears to Show Cop Shooting Man Walking Away

Now Playing: Firefighters Rescue Dog From Icy Lake