Suburban Kansas City apartment building fire ignites houses

More
A huge fire at an apartment building under construction in Overland Park, Kansas, sparked fires at several homes nearby, fire officials said.
1:21 | 03/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suburban Kansas City apartment building fire ignites houses
Yeah I love billows. I feel independent and fast. It looked like there. Refused doesn't buy. I've ever.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46266092,"title":"Suburban Kansas City apartment building fire ignites houses","duration":"1:21","description":"A huge fire at an apartment building under construction in Overland Park, Kansas, sparked fires at several homes nearby, fire officials said.","url":"/US/video/suburban-kansas-city-apartment-building-fire-ignites-houses-46266092","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.