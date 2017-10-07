Transcript for 'Summer of hell' begins at nation's busiest train station

Penn Station the much anticipated chaos was far from it many breathing a little easier this was the scene at the height of the morning rush although his day one of the repairs many commuters say. Today was actually the best commuting day in months some people told us they're trained actually got in early. No delays. I father realized they traffic coming and I wasn't it can. As critic and the conductors were there and everybody really helped along it wasn't as bad as it once and it was going to be. On this point we got an early and running on time I'm happy. I the happy for now commuters say they hope the evening commute will go just as smoothly. Also smooth sailing in Mineola with on time posted on the boards to Long Island railroad trains starting in the early morning hours platforms. Were packed as the sun came up because some commuters gave themselves some extra time. Some commuters importing the rails altogether along I'm double our riders can show their passes for a free commute on the Glen Cove ferry that goes to Manhattan this is. One of the key alternatives to rail service the ferry cease nearly a 150 people additional parking was set aside for an increase of commuters.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.