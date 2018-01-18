What is a super blue blood moon?

Three celestial phenomena to light up the night sky at the same time on Jan. 31.
0:39 | 01/18/18

Transcript for What is a super blue blood moon?
We gazed up at the night sky and that you might be good to be extremely rare super glue what first time it's happened over a 150 U. Super blue blood would consist of three phenomena happening thing. Super which is when the fall when it comes into the earth get bigger and brighter than normal. A blue moon which is the second full moon of the month when in fact. Luke and the moon actually include blood red. If you took a total lunar quest. Which happens with the moon passes completely into Earth's shadow if you miss the ultra rare occurrence. You'll have to wait until December to 20/20 eight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

