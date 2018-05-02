Transcript for The Super Bowl aftermath in the streets of Philadelphia

Hey guys thanks for joining us here on ABC news digital line GO but he says that a very cold Philadelphia today I have nothing you can justly. There was a big celebration here in Philadelphia. But perhaps some people got a little bit too rowdy OK we're in front of the Macy's you can just see here these stores just smashed these windows smashed glass is everywhere. And you know when you look at the videos of all of these people on the streets. They were just massive massive crowds out here and they got a little rowdy with people setting cars on fire that one point over the Ritz Carleton which is up around the block from here people actually got on top of the Ritz Carlton awning and that Ali actually collapse so there were some injuries thankfully. No deaths but I got its Elliott. The overall sense here was a celebratory mood people or just out here chanting. Having a good time there are these those situations he scenarios that weren't quite as good. Good look at the pride here fly Eagles fly this is city hall and later this week at some point we're gonna have that victory parade it's probably gonna happen somewhere around here in City Hall because. They're just so proud here they're just so have you been. Talking to a few people who are just saying you know this is just so great the very first Super Bowl one of for Philadelphia so. No doubt people are going to be excited all week long so we will be here falling of Korea and again. Thankfully no deaths but some injuries because there were some situations. That were clearly very serious but overall a very celebratory mood here in Philadelphia. All right thanks for joining us on GO when he does we'll see you later.

