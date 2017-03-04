-
Now Playing: What Kate Hudson learned about business through Fabletics
-
Now Playing: 2 survive after plane crashes at Olympic National Park
-
Now Playing: White House press secretary Sean Spicer takes questions after briefing
-
Now Playing: Patriots' owner presents Brady with stolen Super Bowl jerseys
-
Now Playing: Volunteer baby rockers soothe hospitalized infants
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma man faces no charges after killing intruders
-
Now Playing: Deputy constable killed at Texas courthouse, gunman sought
-
Now Playing: White House announces Sex Assault Awareness Month
-
Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly settles sexual harassment lawsuits
-
Now Playing: Homeowner arrested after fatally shooting intruder he found in his shower: Police
-
Now Playing: 3 dead from explosion in St. Louis
-
Now Playing: Call her lucky: Lucy the dog rescued from 30-foot hole
-
Now Playing: Meet the young woman who predicted the final two teams in March Madness
-
Now Playing: Newly-revealed sexual harassment claims against Bill O'Reilly
-
Now Playing: Possible new sighting of missing teacher and former student
-
Now Playing: 1 dead after carbon monoxide leak at hotel pool
-
Now Playing: 14-year-old faces charges for sexual assault streamed on Facebook
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes tear through the South
-
Now Playing: 'Still in disbelief': Family holds candlelight vigil for missing Tennessee teen
-
Now Playing: Southeast braces for more severe weather after tornado kills 2