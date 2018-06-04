Transcript for Suspect who allegedly stole guns from parents arrested after daylong manhunt

This afternoon a sense of disbelief among residents in this quiet where local and neighborhood Easter dedicated to do something like this and so I don't. I don't understand it San Jose police are looking for this man 44 year old bay area transit Dustin Hamilton. Who broke into his parents' home on Hughes did avenue on Tuesday and stole several of their firearms while they were out of town. Police issued a warning after discovering last night that Hamilton had written note threatened to kill members of the public in San Francisco and law enforcement in general. We've been working on a actively since last night and we are warning the public and also asking them for their help. Police tell ABC 7 NEWS Hamilton has two outstanding warrants out of San Francisco for assault and vandalism. Sources say Hamilton has been homeless for nearly a decade despite offers of help over the years from friends and family makes us. Especially with everything that's going on in the world today neighbors hope Hamilton turns himself in before anyone gets hurt and I just hope this brings him background January's. Getting the help that he needs a community concerned over what could happen next.

