Transcript for Suspect in congressional baseball shooting identified

We're being told that the shooter has been identified as a James T hutch concern. A Belleville Illinois a law enforcement officials are doing a deep background check on this man against sixties six years old as far as we know. And there investigating some post and he may have made on FaceBook. It was he suggested that he may have been anti trump that is being investigated. We are looking for additional details that would perhaps explain why. GOP officials may have been targeted jewel. 66 years old from Illinois Brian Russert you can get investigative correspondent as well certainly does reinforce the idea this was a specific. Exactly on the social media pages he's talked about his concerns about the Republicans and the health care bill before congress as well as statements in which he strongly. Sort of opposes Donald Trump and all the Republicans in Washington he appears to donate big supporter of Bernie Sanders last year during the election. And his most recent post he calls a present from the trader. And he raises questions about the Republicans he signed a petition. Against the republicans' handling of the health care bill. So he seems to have some of political activity is in his background he 66 years old. In this town of south Saint Louis he many home inspection business which lost its license last year. That's what we know at this point as and from within OK Brian Ross thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.