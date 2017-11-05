Suspect in killing of Arkansas deputy, 2 others surrenders

Authorities say a man suspected of gunning down an Arkansas sheriff's deputy and killing two other people surrendered hours later after a standoff with police.
0:17 | 05/11/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect in killing of Arkansas deputy, 2 others surrenders
An Arkansas suspect is in custody tonight after allegedly killing three people including a sheriff's deputy. 46 year old lieutenant Kevin main heart was fatally shot during a traffic stop. Authorities later found two more bodies in a nearby home suspect James Michael bones taken into custody. Following a five hour standoff with police.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

