Transcript for Suspect in ongoing barricade situation that killed 2 has mental illness, 7 legal guns: Police

I just got an chatting with a woman who says she is the niece. Of the two women who were shot and killed she says those two women were her aunt's she tells me that they were sisters. She also tells me that. A one of those dance was dating. The gunman the man who is. Currently barricaded an in his standoff with police. She also tells me there is a third aunts who is not sisters with those to who were shot but it another one of her aunt's. Has been missing may have been able to contact her if they're very concerned they're concerned she. Might be in the homer or injured in some way. I say this is just really heartbreaking. A horrible horrible last ten hours and look behind you can see a number of officers gathered there. At the command center this is several blocks from where the home is on lemont street it is. Where police believe that we as media are safe and it's the command center where they're rotating officers. Ian and Alex of their positions due to the extreme cold in the fact that this has been going on since 1030 last night. It's just before 1030 when they say they received in. I'm among called. About shots. Fired BC they were on scene to LaMont about five or six minutes later and shots were still being fired police say shots were coming. From two homes those two homes were right next door to each other. They see two women were shot and killed. Two men were also shot one of those men. In employee with Detroit public schools another man who was a Detroit police officer both of the men was shot relayed both in stable condition. Police say that again gunfire was coming from two homes but. The only heard from the shooter from one of those homes a man who police say has told them. They he is quote not going down without a fight a man who police say. Has a CPL he's the CBO holder and is in possession. A 70 web. And at least seven nuns at least so this is been a long ordeal that is not yet over and again they niece of those two women. Who were shot and killed says that she is missing. Another relative they have not been able to get ahold of her and they are worried they are concerned that she could be. In the home with the shooter we will continue to update you about this online on FaceBook on WX YZ dot com reporting live and Jennifer and we'll send back to you.

