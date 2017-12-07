Suspect proposes to woman while in handcuffs

This bodycam footage shows police officers allowing a suspect to propose to his now-fiancÃ©e as he was being arrested on outstanding warrants.
0:40 | 07/12/17

Transcript for Suspect proposes to woman while in handcuffs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

