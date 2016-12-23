Transcript for Suspect in Road Rage Killing of 3-Year-Old Boy Charged With Capital Murder

Well new this morning an arrest in the road rage shooting in that it's really stunned Little Rock, Arkansas. Three year old Aiken king was killed while riding in the back seat of his grandmother's car last Saturday night. And intense manhunt has been underway ever since now police say 33 year old Gary Holmes has been charged with capital murder. He's expected to appear in court later today. A lift driver in Florida says he was held hostage she drew and a wild crime spree. The driver says he was forced to show fer his captors to store robberies and drug deals. LC is to cell phone to take pictures of themselves after eleven hours police say the suspects got tired and decided to stop and let the driver out. They threatened to kill him if he told the police. And two suspects have been arrested and police are still searching for two others.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.