Transcript for Suspect stabbed UPenn student repeatedly: DA

This morning. Duberstein district attorney's office filed one felony count of murder. But the sentencing enhancement personal use of a knife against one year old Newport Beach residents Samuel Woodward the suspect senator Woodward new blaze. The victim from when they went to school in Orange County school of the arcs. Woodward is six feet two inches tall and weighs a 185 pounds. Blaze was five feet eight inches all. And way to 135 pounds. Woodward is accused of communicating with blazers snapped chat on camera second. Court word is accused of picking up blaze in his parents home in Lake Forest after they spoke via social media. The exact time and place of the murders still under investigation. He's accused of having abrasions scratches and dirt on his hands. He's also accused of cleaning up the car that he use the night they picked up place. When were so accused of visiting the crime scene days after the murder.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.