Suspect stabbed UPenn student repeatedly: DA

More
Samuel Woodward is accused of killing Blaze Bernstein, 19, and burying his body.
1:02 | 01/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect stabbed UPenn student repeatedly: DA
This morning. Duberstein district attorney's office filed one felony count of murder. But the sentencing enhancement personal use of a knife against one year old Newport Beach residents Samuel Woodward the suspect senator Woodward new blaze. The victim from when they went to school in Orange County school of the arcs. Woodward is six feet two inches tall and weighs a 185 pounds. Blaze was five feet eight inches all. And way to 135 pounds. Woodward is accused of communicating with blazers snapped chat on camera second. Court word is accused of picking up blaze in his parents home in Lake Forest after they spoke via social media. The exact time and place of the murders still under investigation. He's accused of having abrasions scratches and dirt on his hands. He's also accused of cleaning up the car that he use the night they picked up place. When were so accused of visiting the crime scene days after the murder.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52410385,"title":"Suspect stabbed UPenn student repeatedly: DA","duration":"1:02","description":"Samuel Woodward is accused of killing Blaze Bernstein, 19, and burying his body.","url":"/US/video/suspect-stabbed-upenn-student-repeatedly-da-52410385","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.