Transcript for Suspected gunman in quadruple homicide at rural Pennsylvania car wash dies

State police are investigating the death of four people after what they describe as an ambush style shooting early Sunday morning in Western Pennsylvania. Just outside a self serve car wash police made the gruesome discovery finding four people dead all in their twenties. Or shots were being fired. An adult female passenger in the rear seat of the pickup truck. For cover in the truck that woman hiding in the back seat of the truck managed to served light at only has minor injuries. There's no explanation for. As far as I know. Every single person there was kind hearted. Police say the gunman is twenty year old Timothy Smith. They say he parked on the side of the car wash waiting for the victims to a ride Smith is said to have been armed with several weapon. Timothy Smith was wearing a body armor carrier without the ballistic panels inserted. And had several magazines for the AR fifteen and nine millimeter handgun. Officers continue to collect evidence from all vehicles found at the scene trying to figure out what happened. One of the victim's sisters spoke with ABC affiliate WTV. I mean now. In the end the very best and right now I need.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.