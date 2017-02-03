Suspected MS-13 gang members arrested in connection with Long Island teen murders

Several suspected gang members were arrested in New York this morning on federal charges, including the brutal murders of three teenagers in Long Island last year, authorities said.
03/02/17

Transcript for Suspected MS-13 gang members arrested in connection with Long Island teen murders
Today we're announcing and feeling of us with receiving indictment. Charging eight MS thirteen gang members with multiple racketeering offenses and connection with the brutal murders. 32 nations. Restful. Here and there was Brentwood. Other names. Fifteen to fifteen year old youth Americans. Sixteen year old Kayla corpus. At a funeral Jose Pena. The defendants face life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. Well violence and brutality are trademarks of them a food chain gang. The murders of these three tunes are particular things particularly disturbing. In September of last year both Neeson Mickens and Caleb Cuevas were beaten to death. By MS thirteen gang members. Swinging baseball bats and a machete. One month later. Both are paying a skeleton his remains. Were found in a wooded area that served as a very little room for Emma thirteen victims. His goals. For the marks a repeated stab wounds. And beans good bad or blunt force and should.

