Transcript for Suspected San Diego shooter was distraught over recent breakup, police say

Ellis said that our investigators worked through the night to begin the process of understanding why the soft back. We have identified as Peter Raymond salads chose to shoot indiscriminately at this group of people and those around in the pool area. Have learned so far is in the few days prior to this act of violence. Seles and his girlfriend had broken off the relationship. Family members describes his distraught and that and depressed over this break up. All while they had no idea that he would resort to any kind of violence let alone shooting at innocent victims. Based on the information that we have gathered so far investigators. It is very clear. That's Seles was despondent over the break up of his girlfriend. So let's does in the complex and he and the pool area and he's a lounge two year. And while he air. You two had a cellphone and called his ex girlfriend. Stallone his ex girlfriend that he had shot two people and that the police had arrived on scene. Stay on the phone talking to his ex girlfriend as he continued to fire his weapon. It is apparent that sell us one act different solution and as he carried out his Rampage. Comes just happened to be present at the moment in time when Seles decided to carry out this spontaneous. Act of violence. There is no nation to indicate that race played a factor in this terrible and horrific crime. The victims were targeted for no reason but their mere presence in the vicinity of the suspect. Investigators. Do not believe it planned out this tragedy except to say he terrible choice to commit. Unspeakable violence in the moment when the victims were just mere feet from him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.