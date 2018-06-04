Suspects who got away with over $350,000 in Target robbery sought by police

The two suspects took the cash from a vault room of a Target in New York City, police said.
0:22 | 04/06/18

Transcript for Suspects who got away with over $350,000 in Target robbery sought by police
It's a pair of brazen armed robbers stealing from a target store in Manhattan and we are just finding out that they walked away with a staggering. 350000. Dollars the robbery happened early in the morning on March 26 in marble hill. Two masked men are seen forcing their way into a bolts room then stuffing cash into a duffel bag. They fled the store and took off on a sport motorcycle.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

