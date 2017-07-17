SUV loses control, lands on St. Louis house

More
Fire officials say the driver of an SUV that ended up on the roof of a St. Louis home was found in critical condition and taken to the hospital.
0:40 | 07/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for SUV loses control, lands on St. Louis house

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48674605,"title":"SUV loses control, lands on St. Louis house","duration":"0:40","description":"Fire officials say the driver of an SUV that ended up on the roof of a St. Louis home was found in critical condition and taken to the hospital.","url":"/US/video/suv-loses-control-lands-st-louis-house-48674605","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.