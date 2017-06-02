K-9 Takes Down Allegedly Armed Suspect

Dramatic video shows police officers chasing a suspect, who pulls what appears to be a weapon on the officers. Instead of using deadly force, they deployed a K-9 unit to take down the suspect.
0:34 | 02/06/17

Transcript for K-9 Takes Down Allegedly Armed Suspect
