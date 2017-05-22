Tampa man arrested for allegedly killing roommates who he felt 'disrespected' his Muslim faith

More
Devon Arthurs, 18, admitted to police that he shared neo-Nazi beliefs with is roommates before converting to Islam, and that he killed them because they disrespected his new faith.
0:50 | 05/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tampa man arrested for allegedly killing roommates who he felt 'disrespected' his Muslim faith

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47566421,"title":"Tampa man arrested for allegedly killing roommates who he felt 'disrespected' his Muslim faith","duration":"0:50","description":"Devon Arthurs, 18, admitted to police that he shared neo-Nazi beliefs with is roommates before converting to Islam, and that he killed them because they disrespected his new faith. ","url":"/US/video/tampa-man-arrested-allegedly-killing-roommates-felt-disrespected-47566421","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.