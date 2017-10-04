-
Now Playing: Eddie Pinder: Wrongfully Convicted
-
Now Playing: Doctor dragged off flight after not giving up seat
-
Now Playing: Taste of freedom: wrongfully imprisoned men open NY restaurant
-
Now Playing: 3 officers assaulted, 1 held hostage in 'disturbance' at prison: Officials
-
Now Playing: One man's treasure hunt following a map made by a NASA astronaut
-
Now Playing: New book uses an engineering approach to find happiness
-
Now Playing: When should kids move to the grownup table?
-
Now Playing: Family avoids cat-astrophe after mountain lion invades home
-
Now Playing: 5 children injured after wind sends bounce houses flying
-
Now Playing: Video appears to show Colorado cop slamming woman to the ground
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for suspect who allegedly sent manifesto to Trump
-
Now Playing: National manhunt for Wisconsin gun store robbery suspect
-
Now Playing: Dangerous brush fires in Florida
-
Now Playing: Deadly shooting at an upscale gym in south Florida
-
Now Playing: Fort Collins police takedown caught on cell phone video
-
Now Playing: People take shelter in restaurant as police respond to Florida shooting
-
Now Playing: FBI widens search for self-proclaimed 'revolutionary'
-
Now Playing: 5 kids injured in inflatable bounce-house incident
-
Now Playing: Family of missing Tennessee teen files legal petition against alleged kidnapper
-
Now Playing: 'Armed and dangerous' man suspected of plotting mass attack