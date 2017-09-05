Transcript for Teacher Appreciation Day 2017: 3rd graders at PS8 in Brooklyn love their teacher

Half of that and they had. Think people BC URT. Sure parents. The program. And pay my pizza that he makes me laugh. Kids learn how to say. She's the best selling consumers he saw some very yet it. I don't have anything that my. Same thing passing and I class move yeah. But Taylor and me and we'll be every incidents that I. Yeah ever felt like. That act I had I have. Your best. Eight instantly. It names its heat. He and I mean I. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.