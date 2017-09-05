Teacher Appreciation Day 2017: 3rd graders at PS8 in Brooklyn love their teacher

These students at PS8 in Brooklyn, NewYork talk about how much they love their teacher.
1:00 | 05/09/17

Comments
Transcript for Teacher Appreciation Day 2017: 3rd graders at PS8 in Brooklyn love their teacher
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

