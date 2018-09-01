Transcript for Teacher handcuffed after being removed from school board meeting

Can you. I. Thought of this. Aren't. More teacher dheisheh Har graves spoke up during public comments that fake fake. In her issue the superintendent's new contract. I think printing or eat first thing in no condition here's yet. I have great I think that they don't. Or. She received a warning it was public comments only not a question and answer session although board officials were answering her questions. After being called on a second time that's when a city marshals stepped it. An end here he and apparently not. Oh yeah. Park group left the meeting but in the hallway right now. The he. I. Thought of this. Superintendent Jerome PO telling KTC. No charges were filed against the teacher it's unclear if the deputy marshals acting on his own accord or a few was called on to have hard grave removed. Her removal did not go unnoticed. I happen here and I. Way to eat nails are treated him. I'm not if you. I have never I have never seen an ever. Cool.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.