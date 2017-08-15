Transcript for Teacher in Texas helped inspire pregnant student to graduate

I ain't got pregnant a young age. And my aim parents wanted me to finish high school faster so I came to keep academy memories. Walking the halls. Are looking for that and Alston and a he was my fevered teachers he gave me this skills that they needed to be successful. Emily Keyes he just had just about academics it's about people helping people villain after relationships doppler time is not that he tickets slightest you know they. And I'd be initially focus as to what they want to do with worker with the growth function. The subject that I did not like the most was now and he helped me inspired me Arab residents. When I was able to refocus her harnessed for energy and she just took off from that point on I wanted to be teacher what he. And teaching fourth street at Wilson elementary. Mr. was nice he was teacher of the year analysts teacher of the year for my campus. He wanted to teach me something he wanted me to go further just twice he was an inspiration behind. Me becoming light was because of what I went through and number she's my teacher. Business and dancing and I love my students. I care about them. Those are the qualities that make up for mr. product that I ticket costs. Island seeking to you for always believed in me when things were tough. Of course there was times and I believe in myself and we do need New London to go further my education and infant. We can hunt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.