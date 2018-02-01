Transcript for Teen arrested for allegedly killing parents, sister, family friend

The teenager accused of a horrific Stanley tragedy in New Jersey is expected to face a judge the sixteen year old charged tonight with four counts of first degree murder. Police say he used to semi automatic rifle to kill his parents a sister his sister and a family friend. Artist is reporter Anthony Johnson has more from long branch on the murders. That left a neighborhood in shock. I'm like he's still shock and raw. I can show how cold it is out here. I'm just. Complete shock chilling words from a family friend after hearing three members of the Cologne G Pham -- And another woman were killed in a burst of gunfire just minutes before the start of the new year. This family photo from a previous night out seems to show everyone enjoying themselves that's why it's hard to grasp this tragedy. And it hurts. And earns it really hurts I did. I can't think that I can think right now man. I'm sorry sadly and unfortunately the tragic shooting taking place just before midnight. Leaving a family friend devastated I can't believe. Kimberly what happened the dead are the debt 42 year old Steve hello G his wife 44 year old Linda. And there eighteen year old daughter Brittany. Plus the family friend Mary Schultz. A couple of family members escaped the bloodshed. The surviving brother and grandfather may provide authorities with information. On what sent the team into a deadly tales. We believe it's alleged that a semiautomatic rifle was used but these details will continue. To come out as this investigation goes forward the weapon was legally owned and registered to a a family member but Ronnie is going to miss. Playing softball and going on long drives with his old high school buddy Steve co loads bureau Reese you're always had your back no matter what. Don't. New Riyadh to bash. Neighbors say the sixteen year old shooter now in custody does have special needs he turned himself and without incident. And faces four counts of murder and weapons possession and long branch New Jersey Anthony Johnson channel seven Eyewitness News.

