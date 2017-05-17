Teen athlete dies after football conditioning, school says

More
Kamari McGowen was pulled off the field by a coach after noticing that the ninth-grader looked pale.
0:23 | 05/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen athlete dies after football conditioning, school says

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47463252,"title":"Teen athlete dies after football conditioning, school says","duration":"0:23","description":"Kamari McGowen was pulled off the field by a coach after noticing that the ninth-grader looked pale.","url":"/US/video/teen-athlete-dies-football-conditioning-school-47463252","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.